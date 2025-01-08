Pennsylvania man charged with third-degree murder after deadly 13-vehicle crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Lehigh County man was charged with third-degree murder for his alleged role in a 13-vehicle crash that killed two people in York County in April 2024.

CBS affiliate WHP reported that Stephen Kravitz Jr. of Emmaus faces more than 40 charges in connection with the deadly crash on Route 30 in West Manchester Township on April 16, 2024.

Barry Hirneisen and James Lawyer were killed in the crash at the intersection of Route 30 eastbound and Kenneth Road, the York County Coroner's Office said. Hirneisen was pronounced dead at the scene while Lawyer died at a local hospital on April 25, 2024, according to the coroner.

The coroner said the driver of a box truck, later identified as the 53-year-old Kravitz, struck multiple vehicles at the intersection.

WHP reported that the crash left several people trapped inside their vehicles. At least eight other people were injured in the crash. A school van with four students on board was involved in the crash, but no one in the van was injured.

Kravitz was charged with two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and 18 counts of recklessly endangering another person, among others. He faces 43 total charges.

Kravitz has not been arrested as of Wednesday night, the TV station reported.

A third-degree murder charge in Pennsylvania carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, according to The Pennsylvania Code.