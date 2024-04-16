1 dead, 8 injured after 10-car crash in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead and eight were injured after a 10-car crash on Route 30 in Pennsylvania.

Emergency officials were called at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for the crash, which has shut down a portion of Route 30 in West Manchester Township, York County, CBS 21 reported. The crash has closed all lanes between Carlisle Road and the area of Kenneth and Roosevelt roads.

The TV station reported that a school van with four students was involved in the crash. No one inside the van was reportedly injured.

In a post on Facebook, West Manchester Township told drivers to avoid the area.

"Please avoid Route 30 from Roosevelt Avenue to the Market St split and surrounding roads due to a major accident if at all possible. Thank you for your cooperation,' the post said.

Penn Live reported that Route 30 will be closed for an extended period of time due to the ongoing investigation and cleanup. West Manchester Township police are reportedly investigating the deadly crash.