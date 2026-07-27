Man shoots, kills neighbor's rooster because it kept waking him up, police say

A man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's rooster because it kept waking him up, police in Pocono Township, Pennsylvania, said.

Raymond Zelyez is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the deadly shooting, the Pocono Township Police Department said in a news release. The 63-year-old man was arrested on July 21.

Police in the township in Monroe County said officers were called to a home on Beaver Trail in Scotrun on July 21 around 2 p.m. for a report of a rooster that was shot and killed. At the scene, police said the rooster's owner told them that a man drove by his residence, got out of his truck and shot his rooster.

Authorities identified Zelyez as a potential suspect. When interviewed by officers, he admitted to driving past the residence and shooting the rooster, according to the news release. He told officers that he shot the rooster because "he was tired of it waking him up in the morning."

Online court records show the 63-year-old man is due back in court on July 29 for his preliminary hearing.