Ohio man accused killing ex-girlfriend and U.S. soldier on Valentine's Day

A man from Coshocton, Ohio, is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and a U.S. soldier on Valentine's Day in North Carolina.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office in Ohio said 25-year-old Caleb Fosnaugh was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Linton Township in connection with the double homicide in Vass, North Carolina. Vass is about 30 miles northwest of Fayetteville.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said Fosnaugh killed 21-year-old Kateryna Tovmash and 28-year-old Matthew Wade, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, at Tovmash's home on Daphne Lane on Saturday morning. Law enforcement said it was called to the home after reports of a shooting around 7:45 a.m. First responders found two people dead inside the home.

Fosnaugh fled the home before law enforcement arrived, but was apprehended at the intersection of State Route 541 and County Road 120 around 2:30 p.m., the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said. He was considered "armed and dangerous."

Investigators in North Carolina said Tovmash and Fosnaugh were previously in a relationship in Ohio. CBS affiliate WBNS talked to a friend of Tovmash, who said she was a refugee from Ukraine.

"My best friend was an immigrant, who was a refugee from Ukraine," Kirill Pryshchepchuk told the TV station. "She came here because of the war. To hide from death and the danger. She came here with her family. This is not normal."

The Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Fosnaugh was charged with two counts of murder and one count of breaking and entering. A motive for the shooting was not immediately released.

"This is a tragic and senseless loss of life," Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Facebook. "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this difficult time. We are grateful for the swift coordination and assistance from our law enforcement partners in bringing this individual into custody."