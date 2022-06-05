Man hit, killed trying to walk across Parkway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after police said he was hit while trying to walk across the Parkway.

State police said Zaonte Davis broke down on I-376 eastbound. He called a friend, who police said pulled over on I-376 westbound.

While Davis was trying to cross all the lanes to get to his friend shortly after 2 a.m., police said he was hit by a vehicle. Police believe he was struck again while lying on the road.

Police said no one stopped to help.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner identified the 24-year-old from Clairton, but didn't release a cause or manner of death.

Police didn't provide any description of the two vehicles believed to be involved.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call state police's Pittsburgh station at 412-299-9107.