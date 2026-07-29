Man killed in North Versailles shooting, police say

A man was killed in a shooting overnight in North Versailles, police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said that its homicide unit was called Wednesday morning for assistance after dispatchers were called for a welfare check and a man down in the street around 1:45 a.m. along Irishtown Road.

Police said that first responders discovered that the man had been shot multiple times and the investigation, at this point, shows that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity hasn't been released.

A man was killed in a shooting overnight in the area of Irishtown Road in North Versailles Township. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

The shooting appears to have happened in the area of the Oak Hill Apartments.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.