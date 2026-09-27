Man killed after being pinned between two pieces of machinery at Monessen coke plant

A man has died after he was pinned between two pieces of machinery at the Cleveland-Cliffs coke plant in Monessen, Westmoreland County.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that the call came in at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Jeffrey Smith, an employee of the facility. He was killed after being pinned between two door machines, according to Westmoreland County Coroner John Ackerman. The official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will continue to investigate the incident.