Man killed in late-night shooting in Washington County

A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Washington County.

According to dispatch, just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a home on Giffin Avenue in Canonsburg for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a man had been shot.

The Washington County Coroner's report, shared with KDKA-TV, said that the victim, 25-year-old Brady Paul, was shot while at a friend's home.

A neighbor called 911, alerting the police.

North Strabane Township, Peters Township police, and Pennsylvania State Police forensic investigators assisted at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation by the Canonsburg Police Department.