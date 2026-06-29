Man killed in Brookline Boulevard motorcycle crash

A man was killed Sunday evening after being involved in a motorcycle crash along Brookline Boulevard.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the city's Brookline neighborhood and that police officers, firefighters, and medics were all called to the scene of the crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, Public Safety said they found the motorcycle driver in the roadway and that he had sustained "significant injuries."

Public Safety said the man was pronounced dead shortly after medics took him to the hospital. The man has not been identified.

According to Public Safety, the early investigation into the deadly crash appears to show that an SUV was trying to turn left out of a business driveway and onto Brookline Boulevard when the motorcycle hit the driver's side of the vehicle.

"The adult male driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers," Public Safety said.

Public Safety said the investigation into the crash is ongoing, but that no charges are expected to be filed in connection with the crash at this time.