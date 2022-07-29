Watch CBS News
Man killed in crash on Bigelow Boulevard

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after hitting a tree on Bigelow Boulevard. 

First responders were called to the 2300 block of Bigelow Boulevard Friday evening. 

Pittsburgh police said the man's car left the road and hit a tree, killing him. It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the medical examiner. 

Police's collision unit is processing the scene. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on July 29, 2022 / 6:39 PM

