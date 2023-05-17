Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of kidnapping and beating girl before abandoning her in Marshall Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is accused of beating a 15-year-old girl he kidnapped in Philadelphia and abandoning her at an Arby's in Allegheny County nearly two months later.

The girl was found at the Arby's on Perry Highway in Marshall Township shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Trib

The girl from East Philadelphia told police she started dating 25-year-old Mikhail Martin, who she only knew as "Anthony," in January. Her mom reported her missing in March after he convinced her to leave with him, the Trib reported. 

She told investigators that Martin once choked her until she passed out and another time Martin "stomped on her head" while he was wearing shoes, the Trib reported, citing the criminal complaint. 

The victim told police she repeatedly asked him to take her back to her mom, and on the day she was found, the Trib reported Martin started punching her when she told him she planned on leaving. He then allegedly pulled into Arby's, pushed her out of the car and drove away. 

Police said Martin's ex-girlfriend later called police, saying she was the victim's sister and would pick her up from the police station, the Trib reported. 

Martin is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping a minor.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 4:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.