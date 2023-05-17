Man accused of kidnapping and beating girl before abandoning her in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is accused of beating a 15-year-old girl he kidnapped in Philadelphia and abandoning her at an Arby's in Allegheny County nearly two months later.

The girl was found at the Arby's on Perry Highway in Marshall Township shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Trib.

The girl from East Philadelphia told police she started dating 25-year-old Mikhail Martin, who she only knew as "Anthony," in January. Her mom reported her missing in March after he convinced her to leave with him, the Trib reported.

She told investigators that Martin once choked her until she passed out and another time Martin "stomped on her head" while he was wearing shoes, the Trib reported, citing the criminal complaint.

The victim told police she repeatedly asked him to take her back to her mom, and on the day she was found, the Trib reported Martin started punching her when she told him she planned on leaving. He then allegedly pulled into Arby's, pushed her out of the car and drove away.

Police said Martin's ex-girlfriend later called police, saying she was the victim's sister and would pick her up from the police station, the Trib reported.

Martin is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping a minor.