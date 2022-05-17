Man injured in Coraopolis shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Coraopolis.

According to Allegheny Co. Police, dispatchers were notified of a shooting along 4th Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

