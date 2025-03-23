Man injured, and a dog dead after hit-and-run accident in Pittsburgh
A man was injured and a dog was found dead after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on the weekend, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.
EMS transported a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Police closed the area of Bailey Avenue between Ruth Street and Haberman Avenue after the incident and it has now reopened.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for a black vehicle with Pennsylvania license plates.