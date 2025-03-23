Watch CBS News
Man injured, and a dog dead after hit-and-run accident in Pittsburgh

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man was injured and a dog was found dead after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on the weekend, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

EMS transported a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police closed the area of Bailey Avenue between Ruth Street and Haberman Avenue after the incident and it has now reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for a black vehicle with Pennsylvania license plates.

UPDATE: Bailey Ave. has reopened. Police are searching for a black 2009 Lexus RX350 with PA plate MGV-6509 with...

Posted by Pittsburgh Public Safety Department on Saturday, March 22, 2025

