Man in critical condition after shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilkinsburg on Friday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 10 p.m., they were called to assist with a shooting in the 1500 block of Montier Street.

At the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Now, Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details