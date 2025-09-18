Man from China arrested after scamming Aliquippa woman out of hundreds of thousands of dollars

A man from China in the United States has been charged in a massive scam involving a woman from Aliquippa.

Police say she was scammed out of hundreds of thousands, but police say the man also targeted someone else in Beaver County.

"They were just normal, everyday people," New Sewickley Township Police Chief Greg Carney said.

New Sewickley police say a resident came to them reporting that they were scammed.

It happened on September 4, with the person reporting it the next day.

"They reported that they had a pop-up appear on their computer screen and instructed them to call Microsoft support," Carney said.

He says the scam victim was kept on the phone for nearly eight hours.

"They were instructed to do some different things with the computer so that it would be unlocked," Carney said. "They were then told that they had to pay for subscription fees and services to unlock the computer."

Police say the scammer instructed the victim to go to the bank and take out money. They claim the victim withdrew nearly $25,000 in cash.

Police claim the victim was told a federal agent would show up at their house. It would be to collect fees for work done.

"Shortly after arriving at home… an individual did show up, and we later identified him as Mr. Chen," Carney said.

That's Xinhua Chen. He's 31 years old.

State police set up an undercover operation and made an arrest.

"Our victim was able to pick up Mr. Chen as the individual who had been in her house," Carney said.

Chen is from China.

"I know ICE has a detainer on him right now," Carney said.

He's also accused of scamming another victim out of nearly $300,000 in Aliquippa.

Chen is facing multiple charges, including theft by extortion and theft by deception.

Carney said normally scams like this would involve credit cards or gift cards.

"Somebody actually showed up at the house and collected the cash," Carney said.

Carney said no law enforcement officer will ever try to show up and collect money.

"If somebody's showing up at your house to collect cash, it needs to be for service," he said.

And if you think you've been scammed? Carney says, call your local police department.

"We can't help or prevent this without it being reported to us," Carney said.

Chen is currently in the Beaver County Jail.

Chief Carney says once proceedings are done here, his expectation is that Chen will be extradited to Texas, where he's going to face charges for similar instances.