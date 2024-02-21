Man found with loaded gun in carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Warren County man was arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport on February 20 after TSA discovered a handgun in his carry-on bag.

According to TSA, the man was found to have a 9mm caliber handgun was found in his bag, loaded, with 15 bullets.

He also did not have a valid permit to carry a gun.

"Last year we set a record when our officers prevented 44 guns from getting past our checkpoints," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "We are hoping to see fewer travelers bring their guns to our checkpoints this year. Responsible gun owners know not to bring their guns to a checkpoint because they cannot carry them into the cabin of a plane. This individual carelessly introduced an unnecessary risk into the airport environment and as a result, he will face a stiff Federal financial penalty that will likely cost him thousands of dollars."

So far, in the first eight weeks of 2024, TSA agents at Pittsburgh International Airport have confiscated five guns at checkpoints.

This comes after a record-setting year in 2023 when TSA agents confiscated 44 guns at Pittsburgh International Airport.

People who wish to travel with firearms are permitted to do so only if they are placed in a checked bag in a hard-sided, locked case. From there, the case should be taken to the check-in counter and declared.

More information on how to travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA website at this link.