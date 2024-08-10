Watch CBS News
Man found shot in the head in Homewood North neighborhood

By Chilekasi Adele, Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was shot in the head in Homewood overnight and an investigation is underway. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 7400 block of Idlewild Street in Homewood around 3:30 a.m. for a two-round ShotSpotter alert. 

Once they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk outside of a vehicle who had been shot in the head. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

As of about 6 a.m. this morning, it's still an active scene as police continue their investigation. 

We'll be following this story all morning KDKA-TV News and KDKA.com

