Man flown to the hospital after crashing into Uniontown home during police chase

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is expected to face charges after crashing into a home in Uniontown during a police chase.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Uniontown say that the chase started over a vehicle code violation.

When the driver was attempting to escape Troopers, he crashed into another vehicle and then into a home.

A man was flown to the hospital after crashing into a home during a police chase in Fayette County. KDKA

Troopers say there was one person inside the home at the time of the crash and they were not injured.

The driver of the car is expected to be charged, but Troopers say he was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia and is likely going to be okay.

The name of the driver has not been released.