Watch CBS News
Local News

Man flown to the hospital after crashing into Uniontown home during police chase

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is expected to face charges after crashing into a home in Uniontown during a police chase. 

Pennsylvania State Police out of Uniontown say that the chase started over a vehicle code violation.

When the driver was attempting to escape Troopers, he crashed into another vehicle and then into a home.

kdka-uniontown-chase-crash-pennsylvania-state-police.png
A man was flown to the hospital after crashing into a home during a police chase in Fayette County.  KDKA

Troopers say there was one person inside the home at the time of the crash and they were not injured.

The driver of the car is expected to be charged, but Troopers say he was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia and is likely going to be okay.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.