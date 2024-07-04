Man facing ethnic intimidation charges after road rage incident in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A man is now facing several charges following a road rage incident last month in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 36-year-old Michael Gravely was wanted for an alleged road rage incident that took place on June 20 on Route 119 near Huff Avenue.

The victim told the police that Gravely shouted racial slurs at him moments after he passed Gravely's vehicle. Gravely then exited his vehicle and shattered the victim's driver-side window.

Gravely then drove off but was later identified by South Greensburg Police who shared photos of the incident.

Police said that there was approximately $2,600 in damage to the victim's truck as a result.

He is now facing charges of ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child.