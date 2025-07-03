Pennsylvania man driving go-kart on street dies in crash

A Pennsylvania man driving a go-kart on the street died after hitting another vehicle last week, authorities said.

According to a release report from Pennsylvania State Police, 30-year-old Kolbe Straw was killed in the crash on June 26 in Spring Township, Snyder County. Spring Township is about 60 miles north of Harrisburg.

State police said first responders were called to the intersection of Middle Creek Road and Sanhill Road at around 7:45 p.m. due to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators, according to the report, said that Straw was driving a "low riding go-kart" on Sandhill Road before turning onto Middle Creek Road, where he drove into the path of a Chevrolet Express driving south on Middle Creek Road.

Straw's go-kart and the passenger van collided, throwing the 30-year-old man from Beaver Springs about 100 feet from the crash site, state police said. The four people in the passenger van were not injured.

Authorities said Staw was not wearing a helmet or seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his obituary, Straw leaves behind his wife, Paige, and their daughter, Izzy. Paige is 28 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, the obituary said.

"Kolbe Hunter Straw lived loud, loved big, and left a mark on everyone lucky enough to know him," it read.

"He's not gone. He's just out ahead of us—scouting the next ridge, saving us the best view," it added.

According to the obituary, Straw was an outdoorsman, marksman, archer and the "life of the party."