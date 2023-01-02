Man accused of driving drunk with child in car, assaulting woman

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is accused of driving drunk with a 2-year-old in the car and assaulting a woman when she asked him to let her drive.

The woman told police that Thomas Cooke of Bucks County was driving her and the girl to Christmas dinner at a home on Castle Lane in McCandless when they started arguing about his "incessant drinking habit," according to the Trib.

Cooke pulled over when the woman demanded he let her drive, but when they passed each other, police said Cooke punched her in the face and pushed her to the ground, the Trib reported.

He failed all parts of the field sobriety test he consented to, the Trib said. He also agreed to have his blood drawn, but according to the Trib, the results weren't included in the criminal complaint.

Cooke is facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and DUI.