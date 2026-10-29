Driver said "the Devil had taken over" when he sped toward Halloween parade crowds in Freeport

A driver was arrested after police said he claimed "the Devil had taken over his body" when he sped toward crowds gathered for Freeport's Halloween parade on Wednesday.

The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department said an officer conducting traffic control at Fifth and Market streets saw a silver sedan speeding toward crowds on Fifth Street. When the officer tried to stop him, police said the driver continued toward Buffalo Street and parked in the BP parking lot.

Police said the driver went into the store, where they gave him repeated commands to show his hands. When he moved to run away, police said officers deployed a taser, then took him into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, while in the BP, 41-year-old Kyle Pulaski began screaming that "the Devil had taken over his body and that he would not listen to anything the police said." After he was arrested, investigators said Pulaski, who smelled of alcohol, admitted to drinking.

Police said Pulaski declined EMS treatment but was taken to the Allegheny Valley Hospital, where he agreed to submit to a blood test.

Pulaski has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and speeding.

"The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department increases staffing during community events to help protect the safety of residents and visitors," police wrote in a statement. "We appreciate everyone's cooperation and support."