Man dies after getting trapped under generator in Allegheny County

A man is dead after police said he got trapped under a generator at a worksite in Ohio Township on Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said a 911 call came in around 9 a.m. Tuesday about a man stuck underneath a generator near Pacer Drive and Magee Road.

Police said first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner has not released his identity.

Preliminary information shows that the man died after an accident at the worksite, police said.

Allegheny County's Homicide Unit is investigating. No other information was immediately released on Tuesday.