Man dies following Sharpsburg crash involving pickup truck, dump truck

A man died Thursday following a crash in Sharpsburg that involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.

Allegheny County Police said that the department's Homicide Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the area of 18th Street and Main Street in Sharpsburg following a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said that when first responders arrived at the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and a dump truck, they found a man who was subsequently taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after police said he was believed to have had a medical emergency before crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole along Main Street in Sharpsburg. Frank Bagnato

Investigators with the Allegheny County Police said that the early information appears to show that the man who was driving the pickup truck had a medical emergency and went through the intersection, hitting a telephone pole.

The pickup truck was then hit by the dump truck, police said.

The man who died following the crash has not been identified by authorities.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.