Man working on roof in Lawrenceville dies after falling 30 feet, Pittsburgh Public Safety says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died after falling from a roof in Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Officials said police were called to 38th Street around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday following 911 calls for a man who fell approximately 30 feet from a rooftop.

Officers found an unresponsive man on the street below a building that was under construction. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The victim's brother told police that the two were working on the roof, officials said. No foul play is suspected.