Worker dies after falling from tree in Ellwood City

Man dead after falling from tree in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A worker is dead after he fell from a tree in Ellwood City, the fire chief said.

The man fell 30 feet while working on a tree on Division Road on Tuesday.

The Ellwood City fire chief said he didn't hit the ground but suffered cardiac arrest. He was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.

A branch the man was cutting fell and struck him, causing the ladder to topple over, the fire chief said.

The man's identity hasn't been released.