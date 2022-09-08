Man dies after falling from back of pickup truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died after falling out of the back of a pickup truck in Greene County.

State police said a 27-year-old man was in the cargo bed of a Ford F-150 headed north on Stringtown Road in Gray Township on Monday around 7 p.m.

Police said the man was riding on "an unsecured load" in the open cargo bed of the truck. Both the man and the "unsecured load" fell out of the truck and onto the road.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.