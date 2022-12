Man dies in hospital after fire at residential tower in Braddock Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has died after a fire at an apartment building in Braddock Hills.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Kevin Prince.

The fire started around 6 a.m. on Monday at Brinton Towers on Locust Street.