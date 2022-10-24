Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) -- A 58-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the deadly shooting.

Police tell KDKA that Wilkinsburg Police officers were first called out around 12:15 a.m. after 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired near the area of Maple Street.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police have not provided any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests and say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 3:31 AM

