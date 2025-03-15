Man dead in East Allegheny after an alleged vehicle and pedestrian incident

A man was pronounced dead after a vehicle allegedly hit and struck a person around East Ohio Street and East Street Saturday morning in East Allegheny.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, at around 2:00 a.m. police were called to the intersection for a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway with severe trauma to his head, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses described a man exiting a silver pickup truck, traveling eastbound on East Ohio Street before a vehicle of the same description struck the victim. The truck fled the scene, continuing on East Ohio Street before turning onto Madison Avenue, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

An investigation unit for collisions is continuing to investigate the incident.