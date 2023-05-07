Man dead after suffering 'medical episode' while driving on Route 422 in Indiana County

Man dies after 'medical episode' while driving

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead following a crash in Indiana County.

According to state police, 54-year-old Richard Toy was driving west on Route 422 when his car swiped a guardrail and ultimately ended up crashing into a utility pole.

Police said that Toy suffered a medical episode while driving.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.