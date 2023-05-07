Watch CBS News
Man dead after suffering 'medical episode' while driving on Route 422 in Indiana County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead following a crash in Indiana County. 

According to state police, 54-year-old Richard Toy was driving west on Route 422 when his car swiped a guardrail and ultimately ended up crashing into a utility pole. 

Police said that Toy suffered a medical episode while driving. 

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 7:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

