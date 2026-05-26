Man working on vehicle crushed to death, Pennsylvania officials say

A man died after the vehicle he was working on fell off jack stands in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, officials said.

Gage Alexander Rowe died on Monday afternoon following the fatal accident in a garage in Warsaw Township, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported.

Citing Jefferson County Coroner Greg Furlong, the news outlet reported that first responders were called to the garage on Milliron Road around 2 p.m. on Monday. Investigators reportedly said the 25-year-old man was working underneath a vehicle when the jacks holding up the vehicle gave out, killing him.

First responders were called to the home after family members became concerned when Rowe didn't arrive at a gathering and was unreachable by phone, WTAJ reported.

The 25-year-old man's cause of death was blunt force trauma, and it was ruled accidental. Authorities did not release any additional information.