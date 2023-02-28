Man crushed between 2 trucks in East McKeesport

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was crushed between two trucks in East McKeesport.

The crash happened on Fifth Avenue. A witness said she heard screaming and went outside to see a man crushed between two sanitation trucks.

Police said they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. When officers got there, they found a Big's Sanitation employee between two trucks with a serious leg injury.

The driver of the roll-off truck told police he pulled over on the side of the road because he was having brakes issue and the other truck pulled over and parked in front. One of the drivers stepped between the two trucks, and the roll-off truck lost its brakes, crushing the man.

There's been no word on the victim's condition.