Police shoot, critically injure man Wilkins Township

Allegheny County police are investigating after officers shot and critically injured a man in Wilkins Township on Wednesday afternoon.

County 911 dispatchers received a call shortly after noon reporting a man with a gun in the 1100 block of Penn Center Boulevard. Authorities said the man had been involved in an altercation with a maintenance worker and threatened the worker with a firearm.

Officers from several local police departments responded and encountered the man inside a garage, police said. Officers ordered him to drop the gun, but he refused to comply.

An officer with the Churchill Police Department fired a less-lethal round in an attempt to subdue the man. The suspect then fired one shot toward officers.

Two additional Churchill police officers returned fire, striking the man multiple times, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was last reported in critical condition.

County police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.