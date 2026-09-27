Man critically injured after woman intentionally ran him over, police say

A man was critically injured after police said a woman intentionally struck him with a vehicle in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police from Zone 5 were called shortly before 4 p.m. to the intersection of Stranahan Street and Myrtle Avenue for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers found an adult male with substantial injuries to his lower extremities that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The victim told officers he had been inside the vehicle with an adult woman before the crash. Police said the two got into an argument, after which the man exited the vehicle.

The woman then got into the driver's seat and intentionally ran the man over, according to police. The woman proceeded to flee the scene on foot and abandoned the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No arrest was immediately reported, as the investigation remains ongoing.