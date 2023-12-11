Man charged with firing AR-15 outside of Pittsburgh club

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is charged with firing a barrage of shots outside a private club in Homestead. Police say he fired an AR-15, hitting several vehicles before trying to get into the club.

Employees and patrons of the Homestead Slavs Club said they feared for their lives when the suspect, Juan Santana Cabrera, opened fire, so they locked themselves inside the club and hid in the basement.

"I'm shocked. I'm really shocked," said Kim Scabora, who works at the Homestead Slavs Club and just learned of the shooting Monday morning. She says she's shocked because in the nine months she's worked here, she's never had any issues.

"I always recommend it because it's a very nice club," she said.

Police say it was just after 2 Sunday morning when Cabrera pulled out an AR-15 assault rifle and opened fire outside of the private club on Ann Street, hitting several parked cars. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police Cabrera then tried to get inside the club but they locked the door and hid in the basement.

"That was a very smart thing to do. I'd like to think I'd be that fast on my feet," Scabora said.

Police say when Cabrera couldn't get inside the club, he drove off.

Officers caught up with the 50-year-old suspect after a brief high-speed chase when Cabrera struck a patrol car. Police say Cabrera reached for a pistol before being tackled to the ground.

Scabora says she would have never imagined the nice, mannerly patron was the one who sparked such terror Sunday morning. She says Cabrera is a regular at the club who was always respectful.

"I'm extremely grateful that no one got hurt. It's unbelievable," she said.

Cabrera is being held in the Allegheny County Jail, facing more than a dozen charges including aggravated assault. He's due in court next week.