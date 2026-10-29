Man accused of throwing explosive device into home in Fayette County

A Fayette County man is facing attempted homicide charges after police said he threw an improvised explosive device into a home in Menellan Township in August.

Christopher Greer, 41, was arrested on Wednesday after investigators said surveillance video and cell phone records tied him to the scene of the crime.

A Fayette County man is facing attempted homicide charges after police said he threw an improvised explosive device into a home. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"The damage was fairly significant. It easily could have could have killed somebody," Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said

Police said a homeowner on Dearth Road called 911 on Aug. 4, reporting an IED had been thrown through a window and exploded. According to police paperwork, the homeowner said she saw a flame come through the window and heard a sizzling sound. After getting into the kitchen, she heard an explosion, police said in the paperwork.

A portion of the exterior wall was destroyed, and debris was scattered outside of the home. Police said there was also damage in the victim's bedroom.

"We're not sure if she was the intended target. We know that there was some kind of issue between one of the individuals that Mr. Greer was associated with," Aubele said.

Aubele said they are investigating the case as possible retaliation. A day after the explosion, police said the homeowner's boyfriend, Javon Brown, was arrested after starting a fire at his ex-girlfriend's home on East Coffee Street. Police said Greer, Brown and his ex are all close associates who had been feuding in the past.

"We have excellent law enforcement in this county," Aubele said. "This is not a place where we're going to allow scores to be settled. We're not going to allow people to be endangered by personal beefs. It's just not going to happen here. So we're going to prosecute this to the full extent of the law."

Police said video surveillance and cell phone records placed Greer at the scene of the explosion, ultimately leading to his arrest. He was arrested this week, and his bail was denied.

Aubele said investigators believe at least one other person was involved in the explosion and more charges could be coming.