Man charged with stomping 80-year-old mother to death sentenced to at least 15 years

Man charged with stomping mother to death sentenced to at least 15 years

Man charged with stomping mother to death sentenced to at least 15 years

Man charged with stomping mother to death sentenced to at least 15 years

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A man charged with stomping his 80-year-old mother to death is headed to prison.

Kenneth Burdick of West Mifflin agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder but mentally ill. Initially facing homicide charges, the 45-year-old agreed to a deal that still could see him behind bars for years to come.

What Burdick admitted to doing to his 80-year-old mother, Delores Burdick, in early September 2019 stunned neighbors living near the family's home on Shady Lane in West Mifflin.

"I don't know what made him do this," neighbor Cynthia Domen said. "She was all he had."

Kenneth Burdick allegedly got angry at his mother, striking her in the face before stomping her as she was on the ground pleading for him to stop. After beating his mom until she was unconscious, Kenneth Burdick tossed her down to the basement, where she would eventually die. He waited a day before calling the police.

When asked if he understood and was clear on the details of his plea, Kenneth Burdick said, "It's as clear as it can be."

Judge Tom Flarhity asked if he was responsible for his mother's death, and he said, "I did it. I wasn't thinking that good."

When asked if he had anything else to say, Kenneth Burdick said, "I'm sorry, I think I've said that to her a million times."

Kenneth Burdick's defense attorney, as well as prosecutors, declined comment after Thursday's proceeding. He heads to state prison facing 15 to 35 years behind bars.