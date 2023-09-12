Watch CBS News
Man charged with attempted homicide in Sharon stabbing

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing a list of charges in connection with a stabbing in Sharon.

In a release on Monday, police said Jared Ser of Sharon was arrested and charged after a stabbing on North Sharpsville Avenue. He was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and kidnapping, among others. 

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries." 

