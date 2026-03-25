Man charged after missing 17-year-old Pennsylvania girl found in South Carolina

A man is facing charges after a 17-year-old Pennsylvania girl missing for a week was found in South Carolina, the Fayette County district attorney announced on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Michael Hart has been charged with interference with the custody of children in the disappearance of the girl, who was reported missing on March 18, and Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said he expects more charges to be filed.

State police asked for help finding the 17-year-old on March 21, saying she had last been seen at the McDonald's on Work Parkway in South Union Township, Fayette County.

Aubele called Hart the girl's "paramour," and said when he was first interviewed, he denied knowing where she was.

"Further investigation revealed that Hart removed her from Pennsylvania on that date and placed her with his family member," Aubele said.

The district attorney said Hart's actions and the actions of others caused "substantial strain" on emergency services and "tremendous suffering" to her loved ones.

Aubele said investigators received hundreds of tips through phone calls and social media to help them track down the teenager.

"We cannot express in words our gratitude to everyone who showed tremendous care and compassion toward the family," Aubele said.

It's unclear if anyone else will be facing charges, but Aubele said the investigation is ongoing. No other information was released on Wednesday.