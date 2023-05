Man charged with harassing local TV news anchor arrested for violating conditions of bond

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office has charged a man for violating the conditions of his bond.

The suspect, Phillip Franks. KDKA

Officials say Phillip Franks violated the conditions of his bond after he was charged with harassing a local TV news anchor, dating back to 2020.