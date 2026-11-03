Man charged in fatal Murrysville shooting

A man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed another man in Murrysville last month.

Homicide charges have been filed against 42-year-old Nelson Hill for the late October shooting of Adam Carter.

It all happened just before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 25. The Murrysville Police Department was dispatched to the 4800 block of Sardis Road for a call of shots fired. That's where they found Carter with a gunshot wound to the head.

Allegedly, Carter and three other people, including Hill, had visited several bars in the Braddock area and then Jeannette before finding themselves driving along Sardis Road.

Police say an argument broke out and Hill allegedly pointed a gun at all of the occupants in the vehicle before firing one round that struck Carter in the head. Hill then apparently fled into the woods, firing off more shots, before he was later picked up, trying to bum a ride and evade police.

Carter died of his wounds three days later at the hospital.

Murrysville Police Chief Tom Kusinsky says that Hill is not only facing a felony homicide charge, but a felony for the possession of a prohibited firearm and misdemeanor charges for drug possession, evading arrest and public drunkenness.

"We are really confident in this investigation," said Kusinsky. "My detectives, with assistance from the District Attorney's Detective Bureau, have put many, many of hours into this case, and we're very confident that we gathered the information and we did what was right and we are going to serve justice for the victim in this situation."

Now Hill is currently being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 24.