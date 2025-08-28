Man charged with exposing himself in Butler Area Public Library

Residents in the city of Butler are outraged after police say a man did something lewd at the public library. It's not the first time he's been accused of similar behavior.

"It's disturbing," said Rachel Dillon, who visits the Butler Area Public Library often with her two young daughters. She describes it as a safe space for her children and says this is the absolute last place you'd expect something unsettling to happen.

"You think of the library as a wholesome place where you can take your whole family and children to go and play and roam around freely and you don't have to worry about something Iike that happening," she said.

But it did. Butler City police say 44-year-old Timothy Davanzati performed a lewd sexual act on himself inside the library and exposed himself to a woman in the process.

"That kind of thing should not be happening out in the community. That's not right, not appropriate. If you're going to do something like that, stay at home," said dad Dakota Sloan.

Court papers show Davanzati called 911 and told dispatchers he was going to turn himself in. Police say when he showed up at the station, he confessed to what he had done.

"That's the type of thing where it can happen anywhere and it would be unexpected. Those sorts of acts are left to be private and behind closed doors," said Dillon.

This isn't Davanzati's first arrest for this kind of behavior. Just last year, he was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and harassment for allegedly following people around a store in Butler Township. Now he's facing fresh charges and that case is still active.

"I would not bring my kids or nieces and nephews out. If this is going to be happening out in public, what else can you expect to happen?" said Sloan.

The library's executive director declined to comment due to the active investigation.