Man arrested in shooting of Duquesne toddler

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old Wilmerding man wanted after a toddler was shot in Duquesne earlier this year was arrested on Monday.

Allegheny County police said the boy was shot in the abdomen inside a home on North Third Street in Duquesne on the night of Feb. 17.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition but police said he's recovering and is expected to survive.

A warrant was issued for Ammar Rodriguez's arrest in March, charging him with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and a firearm violation.

County police said a detective in Downtown Pittsburgh saw Rodriguez boarding a bus on Monday and followed him to McKeesport, where he was taken into custody. He's in the Allegheny County Jail pending his preliminary arraignment.