Man charged after child overdoses in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - A 45-year-old man is facing charges after a 9-year-old nearly died from an overdose in Braddock.

Police say last month the girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her mother and first responders gave her naloxone.

The mother told investigators the child's father, William Davis, was staying at the home for thanksgiving. Police say they allegedly found drugs in Davis' bag and the child's room.

The child tested positive for both fentanyl and heroin. 

