Pittsburgh-area man accused of bringing large knife into former workplace, saying he had "murder on his mind all week"

A man is facing charges after police said he brought a large knife to his former workplace in Westmoreland County and told an employee that he had "murder on his mind all week."

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Roneil Wright is accused of entering the building on Commerce Circle in Trafford in the evening hours of last Thursday with a "large, military-style knife."

Workers told police that Wright, who hadn't been employed at the company since November and had no reason to be in the building, made statements about "who he needs to take care of," and employees grew worried. He allegedly told another employee that he had "murder on his mind all week."

When workers tried to de-escalate the incident, police said Wright became more agitated. Eventually, police said some employees were able to get Wright out of the building, locking all the doors behind him.

The district attorney's office said the company's human resources department contacted Trafford police about the incident the next day.

Wright is facing several charges, including criminal trespass, simple assault, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and harassment. The district attorney's office said he was remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond. According to court documents, Wright has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 23.