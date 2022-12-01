Man accused of stealing $4,000 worth of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from Latrobe store

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after he allegedly broke into a Latrobe tobacco store and stole more than $4,000 in merchandise.

According to the store's owner, Patrick Berry literally broke through a wall to get inside.

Latrobe police arrested 35-year-old Patrick Berry after he allegedly stole more than $4,000 worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets. The break-in happened earlier this week and according to investigators, Berry entered the shop through an unsecured door in the back and literally busted through a wall in the bathroom to get into the smoke shop.

Puff N Snuff store owner Kim Petro says once she saw an image of Berry, she recognized him as having been in the store before. Berry is accused of taking $3,000 dollars in lottery scratch-off tickets and $1,300 dollars in cigarettes.

Investigators and Petro say Berry did his best to hide but revealed his identity when he decided to light up a smoke before he allegedly broke in.

"Had an old knitted scarf around his head and face but when he was casing the place outside, he removed it to smoke and he was staring at a camera that was outside," Petro said.

Facing multiple felony theft charges, Berry remains in the Westmoreland County Jail.