Man banned from all Six Flags parks after eating Chicken McNuggets on Cedar Point roller coaster

A man has been banned from all Six Flags parks after a viral video showed him eating Chicken McNuggets on a Cedar Point roller coaster.

A video on YouTube with hundreds of thousands of views shows a man responding to a challenge to eat a 10-piece nugget meal while on a roller coaster. He then films himself eating Chicken McNuggets on the Millennium Force.

In a statement to CBS affiliate WOIO, Cedar Point said the incident was taken seriously because eating while on a rollercoaster like the Millennium Force — which peaks at 310 feet and tops 93 mph — poses a choking hazard.

"Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior," spokesperson Tony Clark said in a statement to WOIO. "Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food which can become a choking hazard. Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding. Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks, and this guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life."

Millennium Force, one of Cedar Point's most iconic rides, was the tallest roller coaster and the first to top 300 feet when it opened in 2000. It also carries the title of the world's first giga-coaster.

Six Flags owns about two dozen parks across North America, including Cedar Point, which is located in Sandusky, Ohio, on Lake Erie.