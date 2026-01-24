Watch CBS News
Man wanted for making terroristic threats arrested with ghost gun in Allegheny County

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
A man wanted on terroristic threats charges was taken into custody following a task force operation involving the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and cooperating Pittsburgh-area police departments, authorities said on Friday.

Investigators with the attorney general's office, along with McKees Rocks and Stowe Township police, apprehended Davion Thompson after he fled during an attempted arrest, officials said. He was quickly captured and taken into custody.

Authorities said Thompson was found in possession of narcotics and a nonserialized "ghost gun" that had been illegally modified with a full-auto sear and an extended magazine. Photo Credit: McKees Rocks Police Department / Facebook

Authorities said Thompson was found in possession of narcotics and a nonserialized "ghost gun" that had been illegally modified with a full-auto sear and an extended magazine.

Thompson is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

