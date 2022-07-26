Man arrested after crashing stolen car during police chase in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after he crashed a stolen car during a high-speed police chase in Uniontown.

Troopers said while looking for a robbery suspect in the area of the Ramada hotel parking lot early Tuesday morning, they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

When police tried to pull the vehicle over, they said the driver sped off on Route 40, topping 115 mph before crashing just west of Pershing Court.

After the crash, court paperwork said 62-year-old Emslie Green got out of the car and ran away. Police said they chased Green, who eventually stopped on Dunlap Steet in Uniontown, and threw a bag of "white, rock like substance and a clear glass smoking device" on the ground.

Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen and Green had three felony warrants for his arrest.

He's facing multiple new charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, receiving stolen property and DUI.